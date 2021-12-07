John L. Howard Sells 9,728 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,756. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $510.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,475,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

