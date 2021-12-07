John L. Howard Sells 9,728 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,756. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $510.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.07.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,475,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
