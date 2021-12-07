John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.47

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.47 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 183.10 ($2.43). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 2,152,911 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 360 ($4.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.47.

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,300.16). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Insiders have bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

