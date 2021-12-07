Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $163.34. 76,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The stock has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.