Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

