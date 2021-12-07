Jonathan Davies Acquires 55 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 55 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($167.02).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($166.13).
LON:SSPG opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30).
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.