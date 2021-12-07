Jonathan Oringer Sells 37,597 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

Shares of SSTK traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

