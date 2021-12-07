Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.26

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 203548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.2415287 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

