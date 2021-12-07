JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($80.34).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €52.70 ($59.21) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €53.68 ($60.31) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

