JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($92.36).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €59.59 ($66.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.