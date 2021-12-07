JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

ETR HFG traded down €2.26 ($2.54) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.46 ($91.53). 881,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

