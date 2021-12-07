JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Neutral

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $141.80.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

