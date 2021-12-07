JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. 116,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,031,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

