Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Up 33.9%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) shot up 33.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.