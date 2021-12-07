JulSwap Market Cap Hits $12.24 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. JulSwap has a market cap of $12.24 million and $1.03 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

