Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.10

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 149074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

