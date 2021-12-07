JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $639,972.08 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $639,972.08 and approximately $4,457.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.