Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00397418 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,285,949 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

