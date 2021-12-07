Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $312,271.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

