Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00181809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00574560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.