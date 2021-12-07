Keep Network Price Down 16.3% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $425.32 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,334,689 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

