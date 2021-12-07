KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 7.7% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $151.75 or 0.00296477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.