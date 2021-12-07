Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Down 0.8%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.