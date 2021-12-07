Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $498.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.50 million. Kennametal posted sales of $440.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kennametal by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 133,326 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

