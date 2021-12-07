Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.