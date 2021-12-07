Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €62.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €62.00 ($69.66) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.94 ($87.57).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA traded up €0.16 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting €81.96 ($92.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($98.58). The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.