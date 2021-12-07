Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 460 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 460 ($6.10) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.09) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.34) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.35) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.40) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 752.79 ($9.98).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 554.20 ($7.35). The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,078. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,484.71. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Insiders bought 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

