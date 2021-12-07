Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,465 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

