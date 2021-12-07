Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,273 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

