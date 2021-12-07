Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 39,173 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 496.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.