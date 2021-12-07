Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44.

