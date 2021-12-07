Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

