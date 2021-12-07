Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406,168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

