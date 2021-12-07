Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90.

