Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,604 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $608.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.50. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

