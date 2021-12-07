Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,555 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 406.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.