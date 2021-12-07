Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,601 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $617,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 375.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

