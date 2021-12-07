Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 504 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.