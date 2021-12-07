Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,409 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

