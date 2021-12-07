Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,250 shares of company stock worth $148,118,735 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.