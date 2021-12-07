Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 81,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

