Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

