Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $3,627,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.