Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.