Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

