Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

