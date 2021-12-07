Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

