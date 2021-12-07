Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

