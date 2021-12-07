Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

