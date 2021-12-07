Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.