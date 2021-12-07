Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

